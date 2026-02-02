A MURDER MOST GHOSTLY- STONEY BROOK VINEYARDS ON FRIDAY 3/27/26 AT 6PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Friday 3/27/26 at 6pm for a ghost themed murder mystery at Stoney Brook Vineyards. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, drink, and make new friends. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird ticket sale- tickets are $30 through 2/15/26. Tickets will then be $35 per person. Tickets do not include food or alcohol. Stoney Brook Vineyards will have wine for sale and you are welcome to bring your own food into the venue. This event will be indoors, in the gathering room. Everyone will get their character role at the event. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. This is an adults only event and will last from 6pm until 9pm. Please plan to arrive between 5:30pm and 5:45pm to get checked in and purchase wine, as the game will start at 6pm.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/stoney-brook-vineyards