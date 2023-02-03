Murder at the Gin Joint- Avoca Museum on Friday 2/3/23 at 6pm

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Friday 2/3/23 at 6pm for a Roaring 20's themed murder mystery at the Avoca Museum! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. The Avoca Museum will be providing light refreshments. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in by 5:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 6. Wearing your Roaring 20's best is highly encouraged.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/avoca-museum