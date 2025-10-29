MURDER AT THE GIN JOINT- BUBBA'S 33 (ROANOKE) ON 12/11/25 AT 6PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Thursday 12/11/25 at 6 pm for a Roaring 20's themed murder mystery at Bubba's 33, in Roanoke, VA! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets are $30 per person through 11/9/25 and will then be $35 per person. Food and alcohol will be available for purchase, but are not included in the ticket. Ticket holders will be given $5 off their meal. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 5:30 and 5:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 6 pm. Wear your best Roaring 20's attire and join us. *This event will be held on the covered patio.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/bubbas-33-roanoke