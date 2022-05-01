Murder at the Gin Joint- Clay Corner Inn & Restaurant

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 5/1/22 at 4pm for a Roaring 20's themed murder mystery at Clay Corner Inn & Restaurant. Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role upon arrival at the event! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $32 per person. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Roaring 20's attire is encouraged, but optional. This is an adults only event and everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. The restaurant will open 3pm for the group if you wish to come early to order food and drinks.

For Tickets: https://claycornerinn.ecwid.com/Murder-at-the-Speakeasy-1920s-Era-Murdery-Mystery-Dinner-p454564021