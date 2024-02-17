Murder at the Gin Joint- Jump into Mystery at Bower Center for the Arts

× Expand Jump into Mystery, LLC Bower Arts- Gin Joint - 1 Jump into Mystery, LLC

Join us at the Bower Center for the Arts on February 17, 2024 from 6:00-9:00 PM for a murder mystery with a Roaring 20's theme! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $45 per person/ $80 per couple and include the game, light food, non-alcoholic beverages, and one drink ticket. A cash bar including wine, beer, and a signature cocktail will be available. Raffle tickets will also be sold to enter to win several themed prizes! Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event and we ask that you arrive by 5:45 PM to get checked in. Wear your favorite Roaring 20's attire and join us!