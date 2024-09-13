Murder at the Gin Joint- Renewal Brewing (Martinsville) 9/13/24, 7PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Friday 9/13/24 at 7:00pm for a Roaring 20's themed whodunnit at Renewal Brewing. This will be an interactive murder mystery event, where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, and enjoy craft beer, seltzer cocktails or Renewal Brewing's prohibition-era signature cocktail. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket price. No food will be served, so please plan to dine before attending. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event and will last from 7pm until 10pm. Doors open at 6pm to purchase drinks and participants are asked to please arrive and check in no later than 6:45 pm for the murder mystery event. Dress in your favorite 1920's attire and join us for a night of murder, mystery, and mayhem!

**Please note: There is a flight of stairs into the speakeasy and currently no alternate method of access.

For Tickets: https://app.opendate.io/e/murder-at-the-gin-joint-september-13-2024-549065