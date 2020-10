Murder on All Hallows’ Eve by Jump into Mystery, 10/31/20, 8:00 PM EDT

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on 10/31/20 for a virtual murder mystery evening you will never forget! Everyone will get a character role ahead of time and is encouraged to come in a fun Halloween costume of their choice! This event will last approximately 2.5 hours and everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. We will email you the character role and Zoom link. Be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails.

Purchase tickets as shown below:

https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fjumpintomystery.com%2Fshop%2Fols%2Fproducts%2Fmurderonallhallowseve%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1K2rcFkxkhWq6sYB-gko3jnOfl0rzeh1cSxQ8bwCbA9BpvwoegBu8g624&h=AT0RY2OtqDV9omFpyAFmKoPPyI0TT3hvl1TPF9NwzvezQ5Rq4zcKL7GPLEbm7BBE0IQz0Cg12I_eG5C4t_V9OeC5gdPRmEEX4u6mj37j3kKFLjwF9p7sGAEfYN184Yngg6sNHQ