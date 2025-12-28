Murder on the High Seas- 5th Annual Fundraiser for the Bower Center for the Arts, 2/21/26

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 2/21/26, at 6pm for a pirate themed whodunnit at the Bower Center for the Arts, in Bedford, VA. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. Make new friends while you decide who committed the crime, using your detective skills. Tickets are $45 per person/ $80 per couple and include the game, light food, non alcoholic beverages and one drink ticket per person. Cash bar including wine, beer & a signature cocktail will be available. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 5:30pm and 5:45pm to grab food and drinks, as the game will start promptly at 6pm. Wear your best pirate attire and join us.

For Tickets: https://members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/mutiny-murder-a-pirate-s-last-voyage-1593780?sourceTypeId=Website