MURDER ON THE HIGH SEAS- ATHELING DOWNTOWN MEADERY ON SATURDAY 4/25/26 AT 2PM

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 4/25/26 at 2pm for a pirate themed murder mystery at Atheling Downtown Meadery in Roanoke, VA. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are available at the early bird price of $30 per person through 2/22/26 and will then be $35 per person. Tickets do not include alcohol. Atheling Meadworks will have mead for sale. You are welcome to bring your own food into the venue. Everyone will get their character role at the event. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. This is an adults only event and will last from 2pm until 5pm. Please plan to arrive between 1:30pm and 1:45pm to get checked in and grab a drink, as the game will start at 2pm.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/atheling-meadworks