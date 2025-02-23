Murder on the High Seas- Twisted Track Brewpub on Sunday 2/23/25 at 1pm

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 2/23/25 at 1pm for a pirate themed murder mystery at Twisted Track Brewpub! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets are $30 through 1/5/25. Tickets will then be $35 per person. Beer, wine, cider, soft drinks, and pub fare will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket price. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 12:30 and 12:45pm, as the game will start promptly at 1pm. Wear your best pirate costume and join us!

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/murder-mystery-at-twisted-track-brewpub