Murder by Magic- VIRTUAL Murder Mystery- 2/23/24 at 8pm ET

Join Jump into Mystery on Friday 2/23/24 at 8pm ET for a Murder by Magic, an interactive VIRTUAL Murder Mystery with a wizarding theme! Join us from the comfort of your own home, play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Ages 18 and up. Everyone will get a character role ahead of time! This event will last approximately 2.5 hours and everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. Each person attending will need a separate ticket. We will email you the character role and Zoom link, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. Tickets will be $20 per person during the early bird sale, which runs through 1/14/24. After that, tickets will be $25 per person.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/virtual