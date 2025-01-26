Murder by Magic- wizarding themed murder mystery at Big Lick Brewing Company- 1/26/25

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 1/26/25 at 1 pm for a wizarding themed murder mystery at Big Lick Brewing Company! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird ticket sale- tickets are $30 through 12/8/24. Tickets will then be $35 per person. Beer and wine will be available for purchase throughout the event and food will be available to purchase from Tuco's Taqueria Garaje and Beamer's 25 restaurants. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 12:30 and 12:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 1 pm. Wear your wizard robe and join us!

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/big-lick-brewing-co