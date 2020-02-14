Murder at the Merc - 'Til Death Do Us Part
Draper Mercantile & Trading Company 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper, Virginia 24324
Graphic by Kate Nipper
Valentine's themed Murder Mystery
Who did in billionaire Thurston Bowells III? Was it his beloved wife, Lucy? Their longtime housekeeper, Eileen Dover, or her brother, Ben, the butler? Billionaires, a gangster and his flapper moll, servants, and more, will keep you guessing...and laughing.
Find out what all the Flaps about with yet another entertaining Interactive Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner presented by the NRV Regional Theatre at the historic Draper Mercantile!
Show Admission: $25 in advance/$30 at the door
Ticket price includes general admission to show. Menu to be announced soon for those interested in reserving tickets for dinner. Details to follow!
For tickets call (540) 994 - 5659 or book online at https://www.draperisfordreamers.com/murder-at-the-merc-til-death-do-us-part