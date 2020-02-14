× Expand Graphic by Kate Nipper Valentine's themed Murder Mystery

Who did in billionaire Thurston Bowells III? Was it his beloved wife, Lucy? Their longtime housekeeper, Eileen Dover, or her brother, Ben, the butler? Billionaires, a gangster and his flapper moll, servants, and more, will keep you guessing...and laughing.

Find out what all the Flaps about with yet another entertaining Interactive Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner presented by the NRV Regional Theatre at the historic Draper Mercantile!

Show Admission: $25 in advance/$30 at the door

Ticket price includes general admission to show. Menu to be announced soon for those interested in reserving tickets for dinner. Details to follow!

For tickets call (540) 994 - 5659 or book online at https://www.draperisfordreamers.com/murder-at-the-merc-til-death-do-us-part