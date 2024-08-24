Murder in Moonshine Country at The Blue Hen Tavern on Saturday 8/24/24 at 6pm

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 8/24/24 at 6pm for Murder in Moonshine Country at The Blue Hen Tavern in Christiansburg, VA! This will be a comedic spin on an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets will be $30 per person through 7/28/24 and will then be $35 per person. Alcohol will be available for purchase throughout the event, but is not included in the ticket. There will also be an option to purchase a buffet dinner- grilled fish, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn pudding, rolls, tossed salad, and dessert for $20 per person at the restaurant during the murder mystery event. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in at 5:30pm if you are purchasing the meal. This event will be held in the private event space.

For tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/blue-hen-tavern