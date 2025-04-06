Murder in Moonshine Country – The Homeplace Vineyard on Sunday 4/6/25 at 3PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 4/6/25 at 3pm for a comedic moonshine themed whodunnit at The Homeplace Vineyard in Chatham, VA. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Tickets do not include food or alcohol. The Homeplace Vineyard will have charcuterie plates, cheeseball plates and wine for sale. You are welcome to bring your own food into the venue. This event will be indoors, in the private event space. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event and will last from 3pm until 6pm. Please arrive between 2:30pm and 2:45pm to check in and grab a beverage, as the game will start at 3pm.

For Tickets:

https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/the-homeplace-vineyard/murder-mystery