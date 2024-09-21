Murder in Moonshine Country- Stave & Cork on 9/21/24 at 6:00 PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 9/21/24 at 6:00pm for a comedic moonshine themed murder mystery at Stave & Cork! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird ticket sale- tickets are $30 through 7/28/24. Tickets will then be $35 per person. Wine and food will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 5:30pm and 5:45pm, as the game will start promptly at 6:00pm.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/stave-and-cork