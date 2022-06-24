Murder in Moonshine Country- A VIRTUAL murder mystery

× Expand Jump into Mystery Murder in Moonshine Country Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Friday, 6/24/22 at 8pm ET for a virtual murder mystery set deep in moonshine country! This is an interactive virtual murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Everyone that purchases a ticket will get a character role ahead of time. This event will last approximately 2.5 hours and everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. Each person attending will need a separate ticket. Ages 18 and up recommended.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/virtual?fbclid=IwAR2KBvkDxEFbZWSyVAvVVvtjpjvfIWyhAdzm9P2coS6z-u0nLH8avDdNhSA