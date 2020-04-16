Murder on the Mountain at Chaos Mountain Brewing, 4/16/20, 6:00 PM

to Google Calendar - Murder on the Mountain at Chaos Mountain Brewing, 4/16/20, 6:00 PM - 2020-04-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murder on the Mountain at Chaos Mountain Brewing, 4/16/20, 6:00 PM - 2020-04-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murder on the Mountain at Chaos Mountain Brewing, 4/16/20, 6:00 PM - 2020-04-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Murder on the Mountain at Chaos Mountain Brewing, 4/16/20, 6:00 PM - 2020-04-16 18:00:00

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067

An interactive murder mystery event from Jump into Mystery where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk, drink, and eat! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

Tickets are $35 per person and include your first beer!

Purchase tickets as shown below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-on-the-mountain-a-murder-mystery-cmb-tickets-97009838037?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR3GXmw8i8iPdvWXiKi4AAHzl2j73OGlDio4rpkcUW46f_7CnvkM_pJB3nI

Info

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067 View Map
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, This & That
to Google Calendar - Murder on the Mountain at Chaos Mountain Brewing, 4/16/20, 6:00 PM - 2020-04-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murder on the Mountain at Chaos Mountain Brewing, 4/16/20, 6:00 PM - 2020-04-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murder on the Mountain at Chaos Mountain Brewing, 4/16/20, 6:00 PM - 2020-04-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Murder on the Mountain at Chaos Mountain Brewing, 4/16/20, 6:00 PM - 2020-04-16 18:00:00