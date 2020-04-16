Murder on the Mountain at Chaos Mountain Brewing, 4/16/20, 6:00 PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

An interactive murder mystery event from Jump into Mystery where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk, drink, and eat! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

Tickets are $35 per person and include your first beer!

Purchase tickets as shown below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-on-the-mountain-a-murder-mystery-cmb-tickets-97009838037?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR3GXmw8i8iPdvWXiKi4AAHzl2j73OGlDio4rpkcUW46f_7CnvkM_pJB3nI