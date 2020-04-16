Murder on the Mountain at Chaos Mountain Brewing, 4/16/20, 6:00 PM
Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067
Jump into Mystery
An interactive murder mystery event from Jump into Mystery where you will ask questions, solve clues, and buy or sell information using fake money! You will laugh, talk, drink, and eat! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.
Tickets are $35 per person and include your first beer!
Purchase tickets as shown below:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-on-the-mountain-a-murder-mystery-cmb-tickets-97009838037?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR3GXmw8i8iPdvWXiKi4AAHzl2j73OGlDio4rpkcUW46f_7CnvkM_pJB3nI