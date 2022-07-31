Murder Mystery at Big Lick Brewing Co. 7-31-22, 2PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join us on Sunday 7/31/22 at 2pm for a murder mystery afternoon at Big Lick Brewing Company. Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role upon arrival at the event! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Ticket price includes admission and game participation only. Beer will be available for purchase throughout the event and food will be available to order from Tuco's Taqueria Garaje and Beamer's 25 restaurants. This is an adults only event and everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. Early bird ticket sale- tickets are $30 through 6/26/22. Tickets will then be $35 per person until sold out.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/big-lick-brewing-co