Murder Mystery at Chaos Mountain Brewing- 9/9/21 at 6pm

Join Jump into Mystery on 9/9/21 at 6pm for a murder mystery at Chaos Mountain Brewing! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets are $25 through 8/15/21. Tickets will then be $30 per person. Rick's Wrap it Up food truck will be set up on site. Everyone will get their character role at the event. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/chaos-mountain-brewing