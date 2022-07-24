Murder Mystery at Clay Corner Inn, 7/24/22, 4PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join us on Sunday 7/24/22 at 4pm for a murder mystery evening at Clay Corner Inn. Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role upon arrival at the event! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Ticket price includes admission and game participation only. Food and alcohol sold separately. A full service bar will be open and Clay Corner Inn will be offering a special menu starting at 3p. This is an adults only event and everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. The mystery is set on a cruise ship, so wear your favorite island wear!

For Tickets: https://claycornerinn.ecwid.com/Murder-Mystery-Dinner-p467811168