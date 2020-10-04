Murder Mystery Dinner at Clay Corner Inn- Blacksburg 10/4/20, 5:00-8:00 PM

× Expand Sabrina Noelle East Jump into Mystery

Join us for a fun and socially responsible murder mystery dinner outside by the pool at the historic Clay Corner Inn in Blacksburg, VA. This Jump into Mystery event will be full of excitement. Tickets include a full dinner buffet (cookout style and served by staff) and non alcoholic drinks. Cocktail service will also be offered. Space is limited and selling by the table so that each group is safely with their own family and friends when seated for dinner. Masks must be worn during the event when interacting to play the game. Our plan... something fun, different, and socially responsible.

An interactive murder mystery event from Jump into Mystery where you will ask questions and solve clues. You will laugh, talk, eat and drink! In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

Jump into Mystery with The Clay Corner Inn!

Contact Clay Corner Inn at 540-552-4030 to purchase a table for this event. Table for 2 @ $99; Table for 4 @ $199; Table for 6 @ $299