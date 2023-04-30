× Expand Jump Into Mystery, LLC Living Proof Beer Co. - 1 Jump Into Mystery, LLC

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 4/30/23 at 2pm for a murder mystery at Living Proof Beer Company! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $60 per person and include the murder mystery game along with buffet lunch from Buddy's BBQ and $10 towards your brewery bill. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. Jump into Mystery will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving the email. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 1:30 and 1:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 2 pm. We hope to see you there!