Murder Mystery at Olde Salem Brewing Co.- Roanoke Location – 9/11/22, 2PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 9/11/22 at 2pm for a Murder Mystery at Olde Salem Brewing Company- Downtown Roanoke location! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all the suspects. You will laugh, talk, drink, and meet new friends. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird ticket sale- tickets are $30 through 8/14/22. Tickets will then be $35 per person. Beer and seltzer will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. Feel free to bring in your own food! This is an adult only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 1:30 and 1:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 2 pm. We hope to see you there!

For tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/olde-salem-brewing