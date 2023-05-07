× Expand Jump Into Mystery, LLC Murder Mystery- Chaos Mountain Brewing - 1 Jump Into Mystery, LLC

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 5/7/23 at 2pm for a murder mystery at Scuffle Hill Brewing Company. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $45 per person and include 2 beers of your choice from Scuffle Hill Brewing Company. Beer will be available from the bar for purchase and you can bring in food, or order food to be delivered to the brewery. Everyone will get their character role at the event. EVERYONE IN YOUR GROUP WILL NEED A SEPERATE TICKET FOR THE EVENT to attend. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE. This is an ADULTS ONLY EVENT and will last from 2-5pm. Please arrive between 1:30pm and 1:45pm to check in and grab a beverage, as the game will start at 2pm.