× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join us on 3/27/22 at 2pm for an afternoon murder mystery at Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery. Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role upon arrival at the event! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $30 per person and do NOT include food or beverages. Food, beer, and cocktails will be available for purchase. This is an adults only event and everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/three-notchd-brewery