Murder Mystery at Twin Creeks Brewpub at Brugh Tavern inside Explore Park

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 3/26/23 at 1pm for "Murder of the Brewer" at Twin Creeks Brewpub! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Twin Creeks Brewpub offers a variety of beers, wines, and a Virginia hard cider for sale. They also offer a menu of tavern food for purchase. Food and alcohol are not included in the ticket. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 12:30 and 12:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 1.