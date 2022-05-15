Murder Mystery - Twisted Track Brewpub on Sunday 5/15/22 at 1pm

× Expand Jump into Mystery Are you the killer? (1920 × 1005 px) Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 5/15/22 at 1pm for a whodunnit at Twisted Track Brewpub! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets are $30 through 5/1/22. Tickets will then be $35 per person. Beer, wine, cider, soft drinks, and pub fare will be available for purchase throughout the event. Everyone will get their character role at the event. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event.

For tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/murder-mystery-at-twisted-track-brewpub