Murder Mystery in the Vines! Jump into Mystery at Beliveau Farm Winery, 6/6/21, 2:00 PM

Experience Beliveau in a whole new way on June 6, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 PM! Join us for Murder Mystery in the Vines! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Call the winery at 540-961-0505 to secure your spot. Tickets are $30 per person. Food and wine will be available for purchase throughout the event. Please note that this will be an OUTDOOR event and masks will be required when socializing and at all times when INSIDE the building. Please note that in the case of rain, this event will be moved indoors.