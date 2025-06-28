Murder in Paradise- Iron Tree Brewing Company on Saturday 6/28/25 at 2pm

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 6/28/25 at 2pm for Murder in Paradise at Iron Tree Brewing Company, in Christiansburg, VA! This will be an interactive murder mystery with a luau theme. You will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets will be $30 per person through 4/27/25 and will then be $35 per person. Beer, soda, and other non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. You are welcome to bring your own food into the venue. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 1:30pm and 1:45pm to grab your drinks. Wear your island wear and join us for an afternoon of fun!

For Tickets:

https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/iron-tree-brewing