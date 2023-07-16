Murder in Paradise- a Luau Murder Mystery

× Expand Jump into Mystery, LLC Murder in Paradise - 1 Jump into Mystery, LLC

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 7/16/23 at 2 pm for a luau themed murder mystery at Big Lick Brewing Company! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird ticket sale- tickets are $30 through 6/16/23. Tickets will then be $35 per person until sold out. Beer will be available for purchase throughout the event and food will be available to order from Tuco's Taqueria Garaje and Beamer's 25 restaurants. Everyone will get their character role at the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 1:30 and 1:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 2 pm. This is an adults only event and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. Wear your favorite luau attire and join us!