Murder in the Vines- Sycamore Station, 1/17/25, 6 PM

Join Jump into Mystery on Friday 1/17/25 at 6pm for a wine themed whodunnit at Sycamore Station. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $60 per person and include the murder mystery event, a glass of wine or a beer as well as a buffet style charcuterie spread. Additional beer and wine will be available for purchase throughout the event. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event and will last from 6pm until 8:30pm. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in by 5:45pm to grab your drinks, as the game will start promptly at 6pm.

For tickets: https://square.link/u/Vu3xkUNf