Murder in the Wild Wild West- Jump into Mystery at Twisted Track Brewpub

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 1/28/24 at 1pm for a Western themed murder mystery at Twisted Track Brewpub. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Beer, wine, cider, soft drinks, and pub fare will be available for purchase throughout the event. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. Tickets are non-refundable. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 12:30 and 12:45pm, as the game will start promptly at 1pm. Wear your Western wear and join us for Murder in the Wild Wild West.