Muscadine Bloodline (Landing Pad Stage)

There’s a new force making major waves in country music, Muscadine Bloodline. Proud natives of Mobile Alabama, Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster started Muscadine Bloodline in early 2016. From the first time they took stage, Nashville started talking... so now, with two Billboard charting critically acclaimed EP’s under their belt, it’s no surprise the rest of the music world is quickly catching on. The duo’s reputation for high-energy live experiences has resulted in a schedule full of shows spanning from coast to coast. Charlie’s contemporary vocals complimented by Gary’s harmonies and masterful guitar licks make MB a powerfully refreshing mix of talent, passion and unfiltered authenticity. Infamously undaunted by the big stage, their sound intertwines the brash irreverence of early southern rockers with the seductive quality of 90s country love songs. Captivating hooks heard in songs like “Movin' On” and the aggressively anthemic “WD-40” stand as a testament to MB’s wide ranging music-making capability. Every song and every show is a moving experience but at the same time, unmistakably Muscadine Bloodline.