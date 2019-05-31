The Music of the 60's

Concert | May 31 – June 1

Twist and shimmy your way to Mill Mountain Theatre with the catchiest songs from one of the most revolutionary decades in music, the 60’s. With your favorites from chart toppers like The Beatles, The Supremes, and Aretha Franklin, we invite you slip on a pair of bell bottoms and dance to your favorites. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. this groovy mix of tunes as we cover the best artists from the Motown Hub to the Woodstock Craze.