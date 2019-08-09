Music in the Garden Concert Series-JC Cowins & Friends

Boxerwood Nature Center 963 Ross Road, Lexington, Virginia

Music in the Garden is a laid back, family-friendly evening. Bring a quilt and spread out, if you like. Rotating food trucks are on-site for dinner.

All shows are 6:30 p.m. to sundown and the gates open at 6 p.m.

Parking: $5/vehicle for non-members, members get in for free

Pass-the-hat proceeds go to the musicians.

