Music in the Garden Concert Series-JC Cowins & Friends
Boxerwood Nature Center 963 Ross Road, Lexington, Virginia
Music in the Garden is a laid back, family-friendly evening. Bring a quilt and spread out, if you like. Rotating food trucks are on-site for dinner.
All shows are 6:30 p.m. to sundown and the gates open at 6 p.m.
Parking: $5/vehicle for non-members, members get in for free
Pass-the-hat proceeds go to the musicians.
