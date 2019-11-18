"Music on Mondays": Sara Davis Buechner, piano School of Performing Arts

Noted for her musical command, cosmopolitan artistry, and visionary independence, Sara Davis Buechner is one of the most original concert pianists of our time. After earning a bouquet of international competition prizes in her early career, Buechner’s contributions have spanned performances, commissioning new works, and recordings. Her solo performance will include works by Mozart, Brahms, Taku, and Gershwin.

This is a special Music on Mondays performance, co-presented by the School of Performing Arts and the Moss Arts Center.