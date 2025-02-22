Music Premiere- Roanoque Baroque

× Expand Public Domain Baroque German Palace

Roanoque Baroque + The Eye Planetarium Presents:

The Roanoque Baroque Orchestra will be performing live for a two-day premiere event, featuring:

-compositions by the sons of J.S. Bach and G.F. Handel

-spectacular planetarium dome visuals, and

-light fare for this remarkable event!

Important: purchase tickets from the Science Museum of Western Virginia

(https://smwv.org/visit/events/)

For each performance, there are two ticket tiers:

-Palace Tier (rows A – C) for $50.00 per seat

-Garden Tier General Admission seats (rows D – F) are available for a donation amount of your choosing.