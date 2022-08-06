Music By The Tracks

Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 303 Norfolk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

We are excited to welcome Charissa Joy to the VMT on August 6th at 5:30PM! Come out and enjoy the Museum and the show for just $5 at the door. Food by Delicia's, alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks will also be available for purchase. Kids 12 and under get in free!

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
5403425670
