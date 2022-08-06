Music By The Tracks
Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 303 Norfolk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Charissa Joy
Music By The Tracks at VMT
We are excited to welcome Charissa Joy to the VMT on August 6th at 5:30PM! Come out and enjoy the Museum and the show for just $5 at the door. Food by Delicia's, alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks will also be available for purchase. Kids 12 and under get in free!
