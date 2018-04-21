Music Venture Concert with Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

2:00pm - 2:35pm

Join us for a fun-filled afternoon with an interactive percussion concert by Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. Geared towards families and children ages 0-6, this 35 minute concert is the perfect length to keep your little ones inspired and entertained. Combining music, movement, and narration, you can sit back while your child experiences a symphony concert created just for them!

Adults $10 | Children $5

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event.