Music Venture Concert with Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
2:00pm - 2:35pm
Join us for a fun-filled afternoon with an interactive percussion concert by Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. Geared towards families and children ages 0-6, this 35 minute concert is the perfect length to keep your little ones inspired and entertained. Combining music, movement, and narration, you can sit back while your child experiences a symphony concert created just for them!
Adults $10 | Children $5
Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event.
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family