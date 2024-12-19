My Radio
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
The Spot on Kirk
My Radio serves up big, multi-layered pop-rock sound in original compositions that have earned it movie placements and opening gigs for the likes of Blondie, Cracker, Gin Blossoms, The Psychedelic Furs, Young The Giant, and The Smithereens.
Thursday, December 19th, 2024
Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8pm
$15 Advance | $20 Day of Show
Info
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Concerts & Live Music