Mysterious Musical Moments - A Free Concert by the Roanoke Valley Community Band

Just in time for Spooky Season . . . . Can you recall the theme from the old "Tales from the Crypt" TV show? You will on Oct 25 as the Crypt theme song is among the darkest (and most fun!) pieces sampled from such hits as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Spider Man, and the Nightmare Before Christmas. With music for all tastes, the line-up also features Bach's "Toccata and Fugue in D Minor" (trust us, you'll recognize it when you hear the first scary notes) as well as the hallucinatory "Symphonie Fantastique," Disney's "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," the ever-favorite "Ride of the Valkyries" and more! Bring the whole family to this fun event for music lovers of all ages!