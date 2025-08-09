× Expand Historical Society of Western Virginia N&W Architectural History Walking Tour

Norfolk & Western Railway first arrived in Roanoke in 1882, transforming a mountain community into a railroad town and leaving a lasting imprint on its landscape. Though the company is long gone, its architectural influence remains deeply woven into the fabric of the city.

Join architectural historian Kelly Robertson for a guided, one-mile walking tour exploring the enduring legacy of N&W’s presence in Roanoke. Along the way, you'll discover how the railway shaped the city's built environment—from grand structures to subtle details that still speak to a powerful past.

🕒 Duration: approx. 60 minutes

📍 Distance: 1 mile (includes crossing the MLK Bridge)

☔ Rain or shine—please dress accordingly!

Space is limited. $10 ($5 for HSWV members) Registration required. Members use code HSWV0809 at checkout. To register, go to https://square.link/u/vfsKagsz

Step back in time and see Roanoke through the lens of its railroading roots.