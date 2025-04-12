× Expand Historical Society of Western Virginia N&W Architectural History Walking Tour

N&W Architectural History Walking Tour is back!

N&W first came to Roanoke in 1882, and while the company gone, its impact on the city can still be seen over 100 years later. Architectural historian and Ph.D. candidate Kelly Robertson will take you on a one-mile journey to discover the scope and legacy the architecture of Norfolk & Western had on Roanoke's built environment.

This one-mile tour is approximately 60 minutes, and does include crossing the MLK bridge. The tour takes place rain-or-shine.

$10/$5 for HSWV members. Registration required. Members use code HSWV0412 at checkout. To register, go to https://square.link/u/ZC3igW33