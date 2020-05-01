Narrow Road (Donna Sink Pediatric Fund)

Narrow Road is one of the most talented Bluegrass Gospel groups in this region. Home based in Mount Airy, North Carolina, they have performed throughout North Carolina and Virginia in churches, at civic events, and at festivals. In 2008, Narrow Road placed sixth at the Galax Festival in the Bluegrass Band category, later placing first in that category in 2012, a remarkable achievement. The strength of this talented group is a commitment to quality musicianship, vocal harmony, and a shared message of faith.