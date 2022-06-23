Natalie Hemby Bio

You love her songs, now discover her voice.

Whether it's an ingenious turn of phrase or a heart bustin' through-your-chest chorus, Natalie Hemby infuses her remarkable songwriting with honesty so earthy and pure it resonates long after the first listen. "You know when you hear a song, and it takes you back to a memory?" she asks. "That's what I want. I want to give people moments to remember."

Since signing her first publishing deal at 19, the supremely talented and prolific Nashville native has become one of country music's most successful and sought-after songwriters amassing eight #1 Country singles including Lady A's "Downtown," Justin Moore's "You Look Like I Need A Drink," Jon Pardi's "Heartache Medication," Little Big Town's "Pontoon," and "Tornado," and Miranda Lambert's "White Liar," "Automatic," and "Bluebird." Her songs have also been recorded by the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley, Eli Young Band, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Isaak, Blake Shelton, and Lee Ann Womack among many others.

In 2019, together with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, Natalie joined The Highwomen. Their self-titled debut album, widely hailed as one of the year's best, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country chart and won Americana Music Honors & Awards for Album of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year, and Song of the Year for their single "Crowded Table," which is also one of two Country Song of the Year GRAMMY® nominations she received this year (the other is for Lambert's aforementioned "Bluebird.") In 2020, Natalie won her first GRAMMY® Award, Best Song Written for Visual Media for Lady Gaga's "I'll Never Love Again," from A Star Is Born.

Now she's set to take centerstage once again with Pins and Needles, a brilliant 11-track collection that captures the full-range of her musical gifts. Pins and Needles, her 2nd solo album (following 2017's warmly received Puxico), was produced and mixed by her husband Mike Wrucke (Miranda Lambert, Pistol Annies) and features songs she co-wrote with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Jeff Trott and Rose Cousins among others. The album also includes musical contributions from renowned keyboardist Chuck Leavell and pedal steel guitarist Greg Leisz.

Inspired by Tom Petty, Sheryl Crow and the early '90s rock and roots she came up on, Pins and Needles is replete with ear-worm anthems ("Heroes"), heart-rending ballads, ("Radio Silence" and "Heart Condition"), acid-tongued, sharp-witted swagger, ("Hardest Part About Business") and deep-grooved rockers ("New Madrid," and "It Takes One To Know One.")

Over the course of her spectacular career, Natalie Hemby has quietly become one of Nashville's MVP's, a driving force among the city's songwriting and artist community. With Pins and Needles, her highly anticipated new album, she's poised for even greater recognition, and a well-earned place in the spotlight.

