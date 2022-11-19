Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world on his Raincheck Tour.

Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Nate was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured in arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Nate was featured as one of Esquire's “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's ‘50 Comedians You Should Know’ in 2015. His debut one-hour special, Full Time Magic, premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, Yelled at by a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard’s Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.