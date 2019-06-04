National D-Day Memorial 75th Anniversary:The Final Salute

On June 6, 1944 Bedford, Virginia lost 20 of the 32 sons it sent to the invasion of Normandy, a devastating blow to the tiny community of just over 3,200 souls. Over time, grief gave rise to solemn pride and deep commitment to ensuring the story of D-Day and its costs and consequences were not lost on future generations. That commitment, along with the distinction of sustaining the highest per capita D-Day losses, placed the monument to D-Day here rather than elsewhere in the country. Dedicated in 2001 with some 24,000 in attendance, the Memorial has since hosted hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the globe.

The Memorial’s motto – “Commemorating Their Valor, Fidelity, and Sacrifice” – places education squarely at the center of its mission and “The Final Salute,” the 75th anniversary of D-Day, promises to be the Memorial’s biggest educational undertaking yet, and its largest event since the national dedication in 2001.

“The Final Salute” combines the best of the Memorial with the best of the D-Day story: a gathering of veterans and the general public at the nation’s memorial to the invasion of Normandy for reflection and remembrance – the story of ordinary people in extraordinary moments.

June 6, 2019 marks the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, a milestone that is expected to represent the last large gathering of D-Day veterans around the globe. The youngest D-Day vets are in their middle-90s; a few more years will find the last of them gone from us. To mark this milestone and take advantage of the opportunities for discussion and commemoration it presents, the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia will observe the 75th Anniversary with six days of ceremonies, displays, interviews, and much more.