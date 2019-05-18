Kick start a lifetime love of learning and nature by bringing your family to Natural Bridge State Park on National Kids to Parks Day. Base Camp will be open all day to help start your adventure off on the right foot, and answer any questions you have on the way back. Be sure to say hi to some of the educational animals we take care of on your way through.

At 11 a.m., join a ranger for a walk under the Bridge itself and learn the truth behind some of the more famous (and infamous) stories about Natural Bridge. No additional program fee, but admission still applies. Meets at Cedar Creek Cafe.

At 2 p.m., explore the forests around Natural Bridge with a ranger to learn more about the trees and plants that live in the area. Be sure to bring water and wear sturdy shoes for this 1 mile hike. Meets at Buck Hill Trailhead.